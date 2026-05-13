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VPG

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VPG, PCT, AAOI

May 13, 2026 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vishay Precision Group Inc. (Symbol: VPG), where a total of 2,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 224,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.9% of VPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 316,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of VPG. Below is a chart showing VPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 25,425 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 17,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 70,956 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VPG options, PCT options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Market Cap History
 UBOH YTD Return
 Business Development Company List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Market Cap History-> UBOH YTD Return-> Business Development Company List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VPG
PCT
AAOI

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