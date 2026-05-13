Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VPG, PCT, AAOI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vishay Precision Group Inc. (Symbol: VPG), where a total of 2,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 224,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.9% of VPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 316,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of VPG. Below is a chart showing VPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 25,425 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 17,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 70,956 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VPG options, PCT options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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