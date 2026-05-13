Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VPG, PCT, AAOI

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 25,425 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 17,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 70,956 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VPG options, PCT options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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