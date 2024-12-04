News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VLO, ALT, TOST

December 04, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total of 11,692 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT) options are showing a volume of 21,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,900 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 53,216 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 7,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,500 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VLO options, ALT options, or TOST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.


The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
