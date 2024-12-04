Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VLO, ALT, TOST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total of 11,692 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT) options are showing a volume of 21,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,900 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 53,216 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 7,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,500 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

