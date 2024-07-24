Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VAC, SIG, AAL

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 6,321 contracts, representing approximately 632,100 underlying shares or approximately 77.2% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 818,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 2,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,000 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 240,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 34,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
