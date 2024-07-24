News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VAC, SIG, AAL

July 24, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), where a total volume of 3,243 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 324,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 6,321 contracts, representing approximately 632,100 underlying shares or approximately 77.2% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 818,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 2,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,000 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 240,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 34,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

