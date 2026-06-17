Notable Wednesday Option Activity: V, EA, VST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 60,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 43,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 8,915 contracts, representing approximately 891,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 22,616 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,300 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for V options, EA options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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