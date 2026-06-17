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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: V, EA, VST

June 17, 2026 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 60,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 43,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 8,915 contracts, representing approximately 891,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 22,616 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,300 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for V options, EA options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further V Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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