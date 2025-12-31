Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UTHR, WYNN, VNDA

December 31, 2025 — 03:37 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR), where a total of 11,954 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 257.9% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 463,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,200 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 19,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 15,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: VNDA) saw options trading volume of 22,662 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 147.5% of VNDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,500 underlying shares of VNDA. Below is a chart showing VNDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UTHR options, WYNN options, or VNDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.