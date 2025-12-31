Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UTHR, WYNN, VNDA

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 19,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 15,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: VNDA) saw options trading volume of 22,662 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 147.5% of VNDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,500 underlying shares of VNDA. Below is a chart showing VNDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UTHR options, WYNN options, or VNDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
