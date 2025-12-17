Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UTHR, URGN, DSGN

December 17, 2025 — 05:02 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR), where a total of 23,899 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 559.1% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 427,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,500 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

UroGen Pharma Ltd (Symbol: URGN) options are showing a volume of 20,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 192% of URGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of URGN. Below is a chart showing URGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Design Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DSGN) options are showing a volume of 5,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 500,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 164.8% of DSGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 303,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of DSGN. Below is a chart showing DSGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UTHR options, URGN options, or DSGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

