Notable Wednesday Option Activity: URBN, SANA, GME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN), where a total of 17,215 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.3% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024 , with 3,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,700 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Sana Biotechnology Inc (Symbol: SANA) saw options trading volume of 16,656 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 113.9% of SANA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,300 underlying shares of SANA. Below is a chart showing SANA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 63,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 5,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,300 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

