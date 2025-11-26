Notable Wednesday Option Activity: URBN, HD, MARA

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 24,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 4,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 256,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 22,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URBN options, HD options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
