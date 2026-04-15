Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UPST, TEM, SOFI

Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 51,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.7% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,200 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 619,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.4% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 96,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPST options, TEM options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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