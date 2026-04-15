Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UPST, TEM, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 63,745 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 145.8% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 6,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,200 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 51,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.7% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,200 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 619,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.4% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 96,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, TEM options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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