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UPST

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UPST, TEM, SOFI

April 15, 2026 — 03:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 63,745 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 145.8% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,200 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 51,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.7% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,200 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 619,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.4% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 96,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, TEM options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Best High Dividend Stocks
 AIA YTD Return
 Dividend Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

UPST
TEM
SOFI

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