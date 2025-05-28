Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UPS, GEO, XOM

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) options are showing a volume of 14,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 5,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,700 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 64,982 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPS options, GEO options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
