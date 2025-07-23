Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UPS, CALM, W

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 3,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 386,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 801,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 20,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 1,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,300 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPS options, CALM options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
