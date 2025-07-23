Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UPS, CALM, W

July 23, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

July 23, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 23,028 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 3,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 386,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 801,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 20,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 1,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,300 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

