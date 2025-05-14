Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ULTA, ENPH, HUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 4,818 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 481,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 43,051 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 12,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 9,827 contracts, representing approximately 982,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

