Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ULTA, ENPH, HUM

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 43,051 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 12,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 9,827 contracts, representing approximately 982,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, ENPH options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Information Technology Services Dividend Stocks
DARE market cap history
TER Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.