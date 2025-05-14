Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ULTA, ENPH, HUM

May 14, 2025 — 01:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 4,818 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 481,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 43,051 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 12,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 9,827 contracts, representing approximately 982,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, ENPH options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

