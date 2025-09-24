Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UEC, TPB, MSFT

Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) saw options trading volume of 2,662 contracts, representing approximately 266,200 underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 168,040 contracts, representing approximately 16.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $565 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 18,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UEC options, TPB options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Healthcare Dividend Stock List
ECBK Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of UAPR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.