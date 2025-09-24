Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UEC, TPB, MSFT

September 24, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC), where a total of 139,521 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.9% of UEC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UEC. Below is a chart showing UEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) saw options trading volume of 2,662 contracts, representing approximately 266,200 underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 168,040 contracts, representing approximately 16.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $565 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 18,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UEC options, TPB options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

