Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UEC, BA, TPR

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 46,544 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) options are showing a volume of 26,415 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 7,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,400 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
