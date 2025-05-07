Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UEC, BA, TPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC), where a total volume of 41,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of UEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 18,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of UEC. Below is a chart showing UEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 46,544 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) options are showing a volume of 26,415 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 7,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,400 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

