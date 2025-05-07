Markets
UEC

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UEC, BA, TPR

May 07, 2025 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC), where a total volume of 41,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of UEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 18,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of UEC. Below is a chart showing UEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 46,544 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) options are showing a volume of 26,415 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 7,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,400 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UEC options, BA options, or TPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Funds Holding ALUR
 FLIR market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Funds Holding ALUR-> FLIR market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UEC
BA
TPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.