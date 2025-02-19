News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, ROOT, SAVA

February 19, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 40,943 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,700 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) saw options trading volume of 2,391 contracts, representing approximately 239,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,700 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) options are showing a volume of 7,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 762,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

