Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, ROOT, SAVA

Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) saw options trading volume of 2,391 contracts, representing approximately 239,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,700 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) options are showing a volume of 7,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 762,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
