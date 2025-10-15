Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, HLIO, HI

Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO) saw options trading volume of 1,744 contracts, representing approximately 174,400 underlying shares or approximately 76.6% of HLIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of HLIO. Below is a chart showing HLIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI) options are showing a volume of 4,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 451,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of HI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of HI. Below is a chart showing HI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
