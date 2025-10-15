Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, HLIO, HI

October 15, 2025

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 44,195 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO) saw options trading volume of 1,744 contracts, representing approximately 174,400 underlying shares or approximately 76.6% of HLIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of HLIO. Below is a chart showing HLIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI) options are showing a volume of 4,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 451,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of HI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of HI. Below is a chart showing HI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

