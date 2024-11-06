Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, CORZ, OMF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 75,767 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.9% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 11,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 83,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 15,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF) saw options trading volume of 8,665 contracts, representing approximately 866,500 underlying shares or approximately 80.8% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, CORZ options, or OMF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.