Notable Wednesday Option Activity: U, TBCH, MD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 135,282 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 24,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: TBCH) saw options trading volume of 1,877 contracts, representing approximately 187,700 underlying shares or approximately 114.2% of TBCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of TBCH. Below is a chart showing TBCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (Symbol: MD) saw options trading volume of 7,982 contracts, representing approximately 798,200 underlying shares or approximately 111.4% of MD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,100 underlying shares of MD. Below is a chart showing MD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for U options, TBCH options, or MD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.