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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: U, TBCH, MD

May 06, 2026 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 135,282 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 24,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: TBCH) saw options trading volume of 1,877 contracts, representing approximately 187,700 underlying shares or approximately 114.2% of TBCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of TBCH. Below is a chart showing TBCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (Symbol: MD) saw options trading volume of 7,982 contracts, representing approximately 798,200 underlying shares or approximately 111.4% of MD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,100 underlying shares of MD. Below is a chart showing MD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for U options, TBCH options, or MD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Construction Dividend Stocks
 CPII Videos
 REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Construction Dividend Stocks-> CPII Videos-> REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

U
TBCH
MD

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