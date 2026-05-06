Notable Wednesday Option Activity: U, TBCH, MD

Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: TBCH) saw options trading volume of 1,877 contracts, representing approximately 187,700 underlying shares or approximately 114.2% of TBCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of TBCH. Below is a chart showing TBCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (Symbol: MD) saw options trading volume of 7,982 contracts, representing approximately 798,200 underlying shares or approximately 111.4% of MD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,100 underlying shares of MD. Below is a chart showing MD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for U options, TBCH options, or MD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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