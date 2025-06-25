Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, ROOT, GTES

Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) options are showing a volume of 2,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES) saw options trading volume of 8,029 contracts, representing approximately 802,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of GTES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,800 underlying shares of GTES. Below is a chart showing GTES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
