Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, HNRG, GEV

December 17, 2025 — 05:01 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total of 20,271 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG) saw options trading volume of 4,961 contracts, representing approximately 496,100 underlying shares or approximately 95.9% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 33,202 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 90.5% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,900 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, HNRG options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

