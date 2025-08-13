Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TVTX, EL, SMR

August 13, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX), where a total volume of 8,102 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 810,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.9% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 19,174 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 3,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,000 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) options are showing a volume of 74,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 19,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

