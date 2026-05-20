Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTWO, BE, M

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 59,356 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 10,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 28,901 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 19,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, BE options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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