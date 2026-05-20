Markets
TTWO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTWO, BE, M

May 20, 2026 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total volume of 10,303 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.6% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 59,356 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 10,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 28,901 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 19,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, BE options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Channel
 Institutional Holders of TBB
 Dow Component Preferreds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Channel-> Institutional Holders of TBB-> Dow Component Preferreds-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TTWO
BE
M

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