Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, MCY, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.1 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 110.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142.1% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025 , with 67,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY) options are showing a volume of 2,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 214,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.5% of MCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of MCY. Below is a chart showing MCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 27,183 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 113.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $880 strike put option expiring December 12, 2025, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, MCY options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

