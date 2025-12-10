Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, MCY, COST

Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY) options are showing a volume of 2,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 214,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.5% of MCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of MCY. Below is a chart showing MCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 27,183 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 113.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $880 strike put option expiring December 12, 2025, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, MCY options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
