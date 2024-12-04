Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, DAKT, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.0 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 103.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 105.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024 , with 56,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Daktronics Inc. (Symbol: DAKT) saw options trading volume of 4,230 contracts, representing approximately 423,000 underlying shares or approximately 98.6% of DAKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,800 underlying shares of DAKT. Below is a chart showing DAKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 169,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 7,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

