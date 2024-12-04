News & Insights

Markets
TSLA

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, DAKT, COIN

December 04, 2024 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.0 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 103.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 105.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 56,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Daktronics Inc. (Symbol: DAKT) saw options trading volume of 4,230 contracts, representing approximately 423,000 underlying shares or approximately 98.6% of DAKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,800 underlying shares of DAKT. Below is a chart showing DAKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 169,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 7,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, DAKT options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RMTI Earnings Surprises
 CHLN Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NVR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
RMTI Earnings Surprises -> CHLN Videos -> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NVR -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
DAKT
COIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.