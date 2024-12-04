Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, DAKT, COIN

Daktronics Inc. (Symbol: DAKT) saw options trading volume of 4,230 contracts, representing approximately 423,000 underlying shares or approximately 98.6% of DAKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,800 underlying shares of DAKT. Below is a chart showing DAKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 169,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 7,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, DAKT options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: RMTI Earnings Surprises
CHLN Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NVR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.