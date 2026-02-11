Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, CVNA, META

Markets
February 11, 2026 — 03:44 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 2.3 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 225.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 366.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 61.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring February 11, 2026, with 116,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 114,066 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 286.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 449,480 contracts, representing approximately 44.9 million underlying shares or approximately 235.3% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring February 11, 2026, with 22,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, CVNA options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
