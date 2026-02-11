Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, CVNA, META

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 2.3 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 225.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 366.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 61.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring February 11, 2026 , with 116,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 114,066 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 286.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 449,480 contracts, representing approximately 44.9 million underlying shares or approximately 235.3% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring February 11, 2026, with 22,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, CVNA options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.