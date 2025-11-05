Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TPR, ENPH, NPO

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 45,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) saw options trading volume of 1,105 contracts, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TPR options, ENPH options, or NPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
