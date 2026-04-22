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TNL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TNL, LRCX, CHE

April 22, 2026 — 05:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL), where a total volume of 4,542 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 454,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of TNL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,000 underlying shares of TNL. Below is a chart showing TNL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 55,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 3,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE) saw options trading volume of 1,513 contracts, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of CHE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of CHE. Below is a chart showing CHE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TNL options, LRCX options, or CHE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Selling Puts For Income
 CRWD Videos
 Cheap Smallcap Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Selling Puts For Income-> CRWD Videos-> Cheap Smallcap Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TNL
LRCX
CHE

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