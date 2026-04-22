Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TNL, LRCX, CHE

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 55,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 3,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE) saw options trading volume of 1,513 contracts, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of CHE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of CHE. Below is a chart showing CHE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TNL options, LRCX options, or CHE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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