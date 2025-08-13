Markets
TMO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TMO, DE, NKE

August 13, 2025 — 01:51 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), where a total of 14,417 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 4,895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 46,746 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,600 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMO options, DE options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

