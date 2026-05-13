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TLN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TLN, CLOV, SFM

May 13, 2026 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN), where a total volume of 8,511 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 851,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130.6% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,700 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV) options are showing a volume of 77,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.7% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM) options are showing a volume of 27,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.5% of SFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 11,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SFM. Below is a chart showing SFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TLN options, CLOV options, or SFM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Growth Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JPEU
 High-Yield Canadian Energy Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Growth Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JPEU-> High-Yield Canadian Energy Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TLN
CLOV
SFM

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