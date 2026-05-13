Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TLN, CLOV, SFM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN), where a total volume of 8,511 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 851,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130.6% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 1,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,700 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV) options are showing a volume of 77,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.7% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM) options are showing a volume of 27,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.5% of SFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 11,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SFM. Below is a chart showing SFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TLN options, CLOV options, or SFM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.