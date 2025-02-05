News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TKO, WGS, LH

February 05, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO), where a total volume of 14,611 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 171.5% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 9,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 993,200 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) options are showing a volume of 11,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.1% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 899,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,900 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH) saw options trading volume of 4,956 contracts, representing approximately 495,600 underlying shares or approximately 83.2% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

