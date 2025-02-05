Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TKO, WGS, LH

GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) options are showing a volume of 11,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.1% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 899,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,900 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH) saw options trading volume of 4,956 contracts, representing approximately 495,600 underlying shares or approximately 83.2% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TKO options, WGS options, or LH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of XXX
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MSPR
TSLT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.