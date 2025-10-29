Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TER, XYZ, SBUX

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 31,541 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 3,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,500 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 51,564 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 4,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TER options, XYZ options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Jeremy Grantham
WBA Historical Stock Prices
KRG Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.