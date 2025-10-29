Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TER, XYZ, SBUX

Markets
October 29, 2025 — 01:50 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), where a total of 20,404 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 31,541 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 3,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,500 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 51,564 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 4,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TER options, XYZ options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
