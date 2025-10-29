Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TER, XYZ, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), where a total of 20,404 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 1,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 31,541 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 3,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,500 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 51,564 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 4,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

