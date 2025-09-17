Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TDOC, BHVN, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 25,808 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.8% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 13,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 11,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,600 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 136,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 727,300 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

