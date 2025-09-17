Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TDOC, BHVN, MRVL

Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 11,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,600 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 136,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 727,300 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TDOC options, BHVN options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Ray Dalio Stock Picks
FLRN Historical Stock Prices
DJT YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.