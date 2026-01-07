Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SWK, NOVT, NET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), where a total volume of 7,143 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 714,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 2,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,400 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Novanta Inc (Symbol: NOVT) saw options trading volume of 2,174 contracts, representing approximately 217,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of NOVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,700 underlying shares of NOVT. Below is a chart showing NOVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 8,805 contracts, representing approximately 880,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWK options, NOVT options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

