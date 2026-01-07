Markets
SWK

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SWK, NOVT, NET

January 07, 2026 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), where a total volume of 7,143 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 714,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,400 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Novanta Inc (Symbol: NOVT) saw options trading volume of 2,174 contracts, representing approximately 217,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of NOVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,700 underlying shares of NOVT. Below is a chart showing NOVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 8,805 contracts, representing approximately 880,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SWK options, NOVT options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding SSM
 STZ Split History
 ETFs Holding BAM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding SSM-> STZ Split History-> ETFs Holding BAM-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SWK
NOVT
NET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.