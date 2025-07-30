Markets
STX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STX, AVGO, EA

July 30, 2025 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total of 27,721 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.7% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 3,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 87,636 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 7,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 746,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 12,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STX options, AVGO options, or EA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Communications Services Dividend Stocks
 ICLD Options Chain
 WSFS Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Communications Services Dividend Stocks-> ICLD Options Chain-> WSFS Next Dividend Date-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STX
AVGO
EA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.