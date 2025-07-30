Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STX, AVGO, EA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total of 27,721 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.7% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025 , with 3,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 87,636 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 7,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 746,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 12,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

