Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STX, AVGO, EA

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 87,636 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 7,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 746,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 12,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
