Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STRA, PPTA, SCHW

October 15, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA), where a total of 756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of STRA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 156,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,200 underlying shares of STRA. Below is a chart showing STRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Perpetua Resources Corp (Symbol: PPTA) saw options trading volume of 18,735 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of PPTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,000 underlying shares of PPTA. Below is a chart showing PPTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 42,059 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,300 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STRA options, PPTA options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

