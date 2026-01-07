Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STNG, COHR, A

January 07, 2026 — 04:45 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total of 3,888 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 388,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 928,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,900 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) saw options trading volume of 16,037 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,100 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) options are showing a volume of 8,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 828,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,300 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STNG options, COHR options, or A options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
