Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STNG, COHR, A

Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) saw options trading volume of 16,037 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,100 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) options are showing a volume of 8,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 828,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,300 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STNG options, COHR options, or A options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ADVS Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LEMB
CF YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.