Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STNG, COHR, A

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total of 3,888 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 388,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 928,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 1,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,900 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) saw options trading volume of 16,037 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,100 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) options are showing a volume of 8,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 828,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,300 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

