Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SOC, OUST, BBWI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC), where a total of 19,285 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.7% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 1,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,800 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) saw options trading volume of 10,232 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,400 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) options are showing a volume of 27,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,900 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOC options, OUST options, or BBWI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

