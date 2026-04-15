Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SNOW, MP, BBBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 48,579 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 7,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 36,047 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,700 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Symbol: BBBY) options are showing a volume of 9,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 992,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,300 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, MP options, or BBBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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