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SNOW

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SNOW, MP, BBBY

April 15, 2026 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 48,579 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 7,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 36,047 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,700 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Symbol: BBBY) options are showing a volume of 9,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 992,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,300 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, MP options, or BBBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Canadian Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
 POPE shares outstanding history
 Selling Calls For Income

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Canadian Stocks Going Ex-Dividend-> POPE shares outstanding history-> Selling Calls For Income-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNOW
MP
BBBY

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