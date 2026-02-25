Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SNOW, MITK, PLAB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 87,286 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026 , with 4,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Mitek Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MITK) saw options trading volume of 9,219 contracts, representing approximately 921,900 underlying shares or approximately 101.3% of MITK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 909,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,900 underlying shares of MITK. Below is a chart showing MITK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) saw options trading volume of 9,035 contracts, representing approximately 903,500 underlying shares or approximately 86% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,100 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, MITK options, or PLAB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

