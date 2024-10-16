News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SMR, UUUU, SQ

October 16, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR), where a total of 93,606 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.8% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,100 underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 30,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.2% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,400 underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 53,848 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 8,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 861,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

