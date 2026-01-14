Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SMR, M, RIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR), where a total of 203,075 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.7% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 40,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 43,188 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 21,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 260,205 contracts, representing approximately 26.0 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 18,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

