Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SMR, M, RIVN

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 43,188 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 21,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 260,205 contracts, representing approximately 26.0 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 18,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMR options, M options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
