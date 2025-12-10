Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SMR, CBRL, RIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR), where a total of 112,173 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025 , with 21,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 8,569 contracts, representing approximately 856,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 192,044 contracts, representing approximately 19.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 27,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMR options, CBRL options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.