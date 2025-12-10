Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SMR, CBRL, RIVN

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 8,569 contracts, representing approximately 856,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 192,044 contracts, representing approximately 19.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 27,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
