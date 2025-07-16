Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SMMT, PEP, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT), where a total of 18,796 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025 , with 1,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,300 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 49,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,800 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 12,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 7,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 723,600 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

