Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SFL, SIRI, FSLR

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 337,444 contracts, representing approximately 33.7 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 47,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 18,145 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 2,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SFL options, SIRI options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Healthcare Stocks
KAR Price Target
EVH Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.