Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SFL, SIRI, FSLR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL), where a total of 4,725 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 472,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.8% of SFL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 696,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 1,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,700 underlying shares of SFL. Below is a chart showing SFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 337,444 contracts, representing approximately 33.7 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 47,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 18,145 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 2,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SFL options, SIRI options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.