Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SFL, SIRI, FSLR

July 24, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL), where a total of 4,725 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 472,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.8% of SFL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 696,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,700 underlying shares of SFL. Below is a chart showing SFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 337,444 contracts, representing approximately 33.7 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 47,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 18,145 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 2,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SFL options, SIRI options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

