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ROOT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ROOT, ENPH, SNDK

April 15, 2026 — 03:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT), where a total volume of 2,642 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 264,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.1% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 303,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 45,088 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 17,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) options are showing a volume of 150,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,100 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROOT options, ENPH options, or SNDK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SAFE Dividend Stocks
 ROK Historical Stock Prices
 Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SAFE Dividend Stocks-> ROK Historical Stock Prices-> Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROOT
ENPH
SNDK

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