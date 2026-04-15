Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ROOT, ENPH, SNDK

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 45,088 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 17,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) options are showing a volume of 150,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,100 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROOT options, ENPH options, or SNDK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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