Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ROOT, ENPH, SNDK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT), where a total volume of 2,642 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 264,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.1% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 303,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 45,088 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 17,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) options are showing a volume of 150,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,100 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROOT options, ENPH options, or SNDK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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