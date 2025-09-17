Markets
ROIV

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ROIV, ACMR, NEXT

September 17, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roivant Sciences Ltd (Symbol: ROIV), where a total volume of 64,537 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.6% of ROIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 36,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of ROIV. Below is a chart showing ROIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) options are showing a volume of 14,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,200 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) saw options trading volume of 39,563 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 87.4% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 31,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROIV options, ACMR options, or NEXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Materials Shares
 Institutional Holders of IZRL
 ETFs Holding RNG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Materials Shares-> Institutional Holders of IZRL-> ETFs Holding RNG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROIV
ACMR
NEXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.