Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ROIV, ACMR, NEXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roivant Sciences Ltd (Symbol: ROIV), where a total volume of 64,537 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.6% of ROIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 36,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of ROIV. Below is a chart showing ROIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) options are showing a volume of 14,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,200 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) saw options trading volume of 39,563 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 87.4% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 31,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

