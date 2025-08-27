Markets
RIOT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RIOT, WFC, AMD

August 27, 2025 — 04:04 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 144,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 23,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 61,679 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 12,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 297,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 26,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, WFC options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

