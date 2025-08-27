Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RIOT, WFC, AMD

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 61,679 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 12,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 297,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 26,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
