Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RIOT, OCUL, VST

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (Symbol: OCUL) options are showing a volume of 29,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of OCUL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,800 underlying shares of OCUL. Below is a chart showing OCUL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 34,185 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,300 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, OCUL options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
