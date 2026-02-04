Markets
RIOT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RIOT, OCUL, VST

February 04, 2026 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 110,930 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (Symbol: OCUL) options are showing a volume of 29,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of OCUL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,800 underlying shares of OCUL. Below is a chart showing OCUL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 34,185 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,300 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

