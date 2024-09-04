Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RH, NET, FULC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 5,887 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 588,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 1,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 17,260 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 100.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 9,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 988,300 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FULC) saw options trading volume of 6,331 contracts, representing approximately 633,100 underlying shares or approximately 84.8% of FULC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of FULC. Below is a chart showing FULC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

