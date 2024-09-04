Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RH, NET, FULC

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 17,260 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 100.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 9,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 988,300 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FULC) saw options trading volume of 6,331 contracts, representing approximately 633,100 underlying shares or approximately 84.8% of FULC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of FULC. Below is a chart showing FULC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RH options, NET options, or FULC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
