Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RGTI, BTDR, CBRL

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) options are showing a volume of 29,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,100 underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 13,171 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,100 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RGTI options, BTDR options, or CBRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: OBNK shares outstanding history
ETFs Holding ARDM
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XHYC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.