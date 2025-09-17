Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RGTI, BTDR, CBRL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI), where a total volume of 288,736 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.1% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 70,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) options are showing a volume of 29,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,100 underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 13,171 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,100 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RGTI options, BTDR options, or CBRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.